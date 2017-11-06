List: Veterans Day deals across the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: Veterans Day deals across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Several businesses and restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley are honoring retired and active duty members of the Armed Forces for Veterans Day.

Check out the list below to find some great deals for our servicemen and women.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

  • Chipotle
    • Buy-one-get-one promotion beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

  • Chicken Salad Chick
    • Free Chick Special and drink
  • Denny’s
    • Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5:00 a.m. until noon
  • IHOP
    • Free order of Red, White, and Blue Pancakes between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Applebee’s
    • Free entrée from a select menu
  • Bonefish Grill
    • Free Bang Bang Shrimp
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    • Free order of wings and a side of fries
  • Carrabba’s
    • Free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée and a Coca-Cola beverage
  • Chili’s
    • Free entrée from a select menu
  • Chuck E. Cheese’s
    • Free personal, one topping pizza
  • Cici’s Pizza
    • Free pizza buffet
  • Cracker Barrel
    • Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
  • Dunkin’ Donuts
    • Free donut
  • Grease Monkey
    • Free full-service oil change at all Columbus and Phenix City locations
  • Great Clips
    • Free haircut or card for a free haircut at a later date
  • Home Depot
    • 10% discount
  • Hooter’s
    • Free meal with purchase of a beverage from a selection of great meals
  • Krystal
    • Free sausage biscuit between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
  • Little Caesar’s
    • Free lunch combo, which includes 4 slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse
    • Free American Roadhouse Meal
  • O’Charley’s
    • Free meal from a select menu
  • Olive Garden
    • Free entrée from a select menu, served with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks
  • Outback Steakhouse
    • Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage
  • Red Lobster
    • Free appetizer or dessert from a select menu
  • Red Robin
    • Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries
  • Ruby Tuesday
    • Free appetizer up to a $10 value
  • Texas Roadhouse
    • Free lunch from a select menu
  • TGI Fridays
    • Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a $5 coupon for future use
  • Walgreen's
    • 20% discount
  • Wild Wing Café
    • Free meal from a select menu
  • World of Coca-Cola
    • Free admission and up to four general admission tickets at half price for family and friends
  • Zoo Atlanta
    • Free admission and $4 off general admission for up to six family and friends

Monday, Nov. 13

  • Golden Corral
    • Free dinner for Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13
  • AL State Parks
    • Free admission to all state parks for veterans

Make sure you bring your military I.D. with you for all of these offers.

