Parents upset over 'cremate the cougars' themed pep rally at AL school

This tragedy comes as an eye opener to churches all-across America within all denominations. Concerns growing about safety and fear in light of this latest mass shooting.More >>
Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected on January 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
News Leader 9 spent the day talking to agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The state-level agency hosted a Media Day at its headquarters in Atlanta, detailing how it handles thousands of investigations on a yearly basis.More >>
Several businesses and restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley are honoring retired and active duty members of the Armed Forces for Veterans Day.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
