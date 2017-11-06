Parents upset over 'cremate the cougars' themed pep rally at AL school

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.

“I commented under a teacher's post and told her I thought they went too far with that and literally ripping to shreds a cougar by the players and cheerleaders to me was promoting violence,” one parent said.

Some teachers were also pictured wearing black and students carried a casket through the gymnasium. Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge says this was not the intention.

"I think people need to look at what it was intended for, it was a skit for a junior high school pep rally when I walk into a pep rally and I see a poster that says roast the rams I don’t take that literally, I know it’s the way for cheerleaders to get fired up," said Hodge.

Hodge adds the students involved are all good students and they meant no harm in the pep rally. The pictures and video have since been deleted off social media sites.

