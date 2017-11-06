Man charged with DUI after deadly motorcycle accident on Floyd Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man is facing several charges following a deadly motorcycle accident on Saturday.

Daniel Voss, 58, is being charged with driving under the influence, following too closely and homicide by vehicle.

The accident happened on Floyd Rd. and claimed the life of 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr.

