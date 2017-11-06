Victims, driver ID'd in fatal Cherokee Avenue accident

For Army Staff Sergeant Seth Naranjo who's stationed at Fort Bennin, giving back is becoming habit-forming. After nearly 10 years in the Army, this husband and father have taken on a new assignment: helping those in need like victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
For Army Staff Sergeant Seth Naranjo who's stationed at Fort Bennin, giving back is becoming habit-forming. After nearly 10 years in the Army, this husband and father have taken on a new assignment: helping those in need like victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
An off-duty Lee County deputy and his father reportedly saving a man trapped in their car in the water.More >>
An off-duty Lee County deputy and his father reportedly saving a man trapped in their car in the water.More >>
This tragedy comes as an eye opener to churches all-across America within all denominations. Concerns growing about safety and fear in light of this latest mass shooting.More >>
This tragedy comes as an eye opener to churches all-across America within all denominations. Concerns growing about safety and fear in light of this latest mass shooting.More >>
Columbus State University is hosting their annual community-wide Winterfest event.More >>
Columbus State University is hosting their annual community-wide Winterfest event.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"More >>
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.More >>
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>