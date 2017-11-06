Victims, driver ID'd in fatal Cherokee Avenue accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The names of those who were involved in a fatal accident Sunday evening in Midtown Columbus have now been revealed.

According to police, 62-year-old Rebecca Hastie was struck and killed while trying to help an injured dog in the roadway along Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street near Lakebottom Park.

Mark King and Sandra Williams were driving towards the intersection and stopped to help Hastie with the dog.

Police say moments later, 38-year old John Johnson, the driver of a Hyundai Sante Fe SUV, hit all three pedestrians killing Hastie and sending Mark King to Midtown Medical Center.

King suffered an injured neck, shoulder, wrist, and elbow. Williams was sideswiped by a mirror and did not need any medical attention.

As of now, Johnson is charged with distracted driving. No word yet if any other serious charges are forthcoming.

Police are still investigating the case.

