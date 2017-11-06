Columbus State University hosts third annual WinterFest

COLUMBUS GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University hosted their annual community-wide Winterfest event.

The third annual WinterFest was held Tuesday evening at the Clock Tower of CSU's Main Campus.

University Police was collecting donations for Cougars for Causes, a holiday fundraising drive that benefits local area nonprofits.

WinterFest activities include:

Holiday performances from local schools and organizations

Hot chocolate and holiday treats

Lighting of the campus holiday tree and clock tower

Photos with Santa and Elsa from “Frozen”

Holiday craft stations from around the world

"It's important just to get the community familiar with our campus. Columbus is a college town to me so wanting the community maybe people who have young children who haven't been on campus before just to get them familiar with the surroundings and meet Cody the Cougar, get to take a picture with Santa, it's just a fun time," said Katie Evans, Alumni Engagement Coordinator for CSU.

The free event offered activities to everyone, including students, university faculty and staff, families, children, and more.

CSU’s campus was transformed into a magical winter wonderland complete with snow, Santa, a show, and treats.

