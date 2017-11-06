Columbus State University hosts third annual WinterFest

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Our Military Matters segment this week is the placing of Christmas wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans and their spouses at the National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell. The program is set for Saturday, December 16 at Noon ET, but there's urgent need this year.More >>
The Muscogee County School District is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage leading to some delayed student pickups and deliveries.More >>
A Columbus man facing child molestation charges will appear in court today. Kyle Ridge, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with felony child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. .More >>
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he is going to campaign for embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election.More >>
Columbus State University hosted their annual community-wide Winterfest event. CSU’s campus was transformed into a magical winter wonderland complete with snow, Santa, a show, and treats.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
The gunfire, which was coming from an upper floor, immediately brought comparisons to the deadly mass shooting two months earlier in Las Vegas.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>
