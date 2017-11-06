Columbus State University to transform into a winter wonderland

COLUMBUS GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University is hosting their annual community-wide Winterfest event.

The third annual WinterFest will be held on November 28 from 6-9 p.m.

University Police will also be collecting donations for Cougars for Causes, a holiday fundraising drive that benefits local area nonprofits.

The event is free to attend and will offer activities to everyone, including students, university faculty and staff, families, children, and more.

WinterFest activities will include:

Holiday performances from local schools and organizations

Hot chocolate and holiday treats

Lighting of the campus holiday tree and clock tower

Photos with Santa and Elsa from “Frozen”

Holiday craft stations from around the world

CSU’s campus will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland complete with snow, Santa, a show, and treats.

For more information call 706-507-8730.

