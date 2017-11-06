Third arrest made in Lanett October club shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.

Auburn police arrested 26-year-old Dequavious D. Cobb of Auburn Monday afternoon on unrelated charges.

Lanett police were notified once Cobb made bond on the unrelated charge and Cobb was taken into custody and transported to Chambers County Detention Facility.

Cobb was charged with one count of murder and 7 counts of first-degree assault.

Police previously arrested 20-year-old Travis Fielder Jr. and 20-year-old Daron Dafney in connection to this case.

The case remains under investigation.

