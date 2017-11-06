Local serviceman uses love of sports to help those in need

As we prepare to mark Veterans Day this Saturday, WTVM is highlighting local service members and veterans who are making a difference.

One of those servicemen is Army Staff Sergeant Seth Naranjo who's stationed at Fort Benning.

For Naranjo, giving back is becoming habit-forming. After nearly 10 years in the Army, this husband and father have taken on a new assignment: helping those in need like victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Together with supporters, he sponsored softball tournaments raising money for much needed supplies.

"After looking at all the stuff on Facebook and the news and seeing all the children that were affected and that's really what got to me. I kept thinking what if these were my children. So I just said, I've got to do something," said SSG Seth Naranjo.

After each charity event, Naranjo says his skills have gotten better each time raising more to help more. He's done fundraising events for a Russell County little league team and Hope Harbour, which helps victims of domestic violence.

Naranjo says as long as help is needed, he'll keep doing what he can.

"I never wanted anything back. The most I wanted to get out of these things was to be able to play softball. And everything else on top of that, being able to give the money back was just icing on the cake," Naranjo says.

