Off-duty Lee County deputy saves man trapped in car in water

Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected on January 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
News Leader 9 spent the day talking to agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The state-level agency hosted a Media Day at its headquarters in Atlanta, detailing how it handles thousands of investigations on a yearly basis.More >>
For Army Staff Sergeant Seth Naranjo who's stationed at Fort Bennin, giving back is becoming habit-forming. After nearly 10 years in the Army, this husband and father have taken on a new assignment: helping those in need like victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
