Off-duty Lee County deputy saves man trapped in car in water

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – An off-duty Lee County deputy and his father reportedly saving a man trapped in their car in the water.

The sheriff’s office says the man drove off Highway 431 South into a body of water.

The off-duty Lee County deputy happened to be there and reportedly saved the man in the car who was pinned down.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they would have drowned if no one was there to help.

The man involved in the accident is in the hospital recovering.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.