News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Tuesday

OPD charge man for attempted murder in connection to gas station robbery

De’Aundre Neal, 25, is facing attempted murder and robbery charges after two people were injured during the robbery at the Marathon gas station on Columbus Parkway.

Hobby Lobby preparing for early 2018 opening of LaGrange store

According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected on January 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET. The store will go in the old JC Penney building at the LaGrange Mall, beside Dunham’s Sports.

Fort Benning hosts used auto auction

Cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, merchandise, and equipment will be auctioned off. The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the lot on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant on Fort Benning’s Main Post and is open to the public.

Florida State suspends all sororities and fraternities following death of student

The suspension is effective immediately and prevents the organizations from accepting new members.

Third arrest made in Lanett October club shooting

Auburn police arrested 26-year-old Dequavious D. Cobb of Auburn Monday afternoon on unrelated charges. Lanett police were notified once Cobb made bond on the unrelated charge and Cobb was taken into custody and transported to Chambers County Detention Facility.

26 dead in Texas shooting, details emerge about gunman's past

From 2010 to 2014, Kelley served in the Air Force before he was court-martialed and discharged for bad conduct, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement late Sunday. Stefanek said Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Hollomon Air Force Base, NM, from 2010 until his discharge.

Victims. driver ID'd in fatal Cherokee Avenue accident

According to police, 62-year-old Rebecca Hastie was struck and killed while trying to help an injured dog in the roadway along Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street near Lakebottom Park. Mark King and Sandra Williams were driving towards the intersection and stopped to help Hastie with the dog.

Off-duty Lee County deputy saves man trapped in car in water

The sheriff’s office says the man drove off Highway 431 South into a body of water. The off-duty Lee County deputy happened to be there and reportedly saved the man in the car who was pinned down.

LIST: Veteran's Day events

Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.

