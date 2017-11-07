GA State Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run accident in LaGra - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA State Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run accident in LaGrange

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run in Troup County last week.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says it’s looking for the driver of a dark-colored Ram pickup truck. The driver was traveling south on Pyne Road in LaGrange Friday night when they struck the pedestrian. The accident happened around 8:50 p.m.

The driver left the scene and has not been located.  The truck should have damage to its right front side and windshield, and should be missing a headlight.

If you have any information regarding the accident, please call police. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly