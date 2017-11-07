GA State Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run accident in LaGrange

A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run in Troup County last week.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says it’s looking for the driver of a dark-colored Ram pickup truck. The driver was traveling south on Pyne Road in LaGrange Friday night when they struck the pedestrian. The accident happened around 8:50 p.m.

The driver left the scene and has not been located. The truck should have damage to its right front side and windshield, and should be missing a headlight.

If you have any information regarding the accident, please call police.

