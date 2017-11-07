Russell County man sentenced to life in prision for murdering cousin

A Russell County man has been sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of murdering his cousin.

Grissom was sentenced to life in prison.

Christian Grissom, 32, was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Keonte Chavis in September. Chavis died after being strangled on a dirt road in Russell County in 2014.

