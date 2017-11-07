Russell County man to be sentenced for murder in cousin's strangling death

A Russell County man will be sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of murdering his cousin.

Christian Grissom, 32, was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Keonte Chavis in September. Chavis died after being strangled on a dirt road in Russell County in 2014.

Grissom will appear in the Russell County courtroom for sentencing. He is facing 15 years to life in prison.

