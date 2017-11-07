FIRST TO ALERT: The forecast holds rain & cooler air. Find out when both arrive here.

(WTVM) - Today will be another warm day with highs near 80 under a partly sunny sky. It's possible to see a stray shower or two with rain chances increasing a bit more for Wednesday and Thursday. It will be wet at times over the next few days with a 40-50% rain coverage.

This system will bring cooler air with it and temperatures will start to drop tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 70s with 60s settling in on Thursday. These cooler temperatures will take us into the weekend and next week. Overnight lows will also dip into the 40s by Friday morning.

Clouds will be around through the weekend with a slight rain chance working back in Sunday. Dry skies and sunshine return Monday and Tuesday.

