SEGMENT: Donors needed to honor fallen veterans with Wreaths Across America

National Wreaths Across America Day is approaching and gives the opportunity to salute fallen veterans during the holiday.

Bob Summers, deputy coordinator of Wreaths Across America, explains the goal of having a wreath placed on all 11,000 graves at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

To purchase a wreath, call 877-358-9504. To purchase wreaths online, click here.

