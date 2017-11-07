2 men wanted in connection to death of 19-year-old Columbus woman

Columbus police are looking for two men in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman.

Aubrey Crittenden and Kuamane Ford are tied to the murder of Takelia Johnson who was killed on Ewart Avenue Sep. 3, 2017.

Ford is also known to hang out around 3rd Avenue and 24th Street, as well as the Rosemont Drive area. Police say he considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where either of these men could be, you are asked to call Columbus police.

