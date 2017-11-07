No injuries reported after train derails in Manchester, GA - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

No injuries reported after train derails in Manchester, GA

MANCHESTER, GA (WTVM) – A train derailed in Manchester, GA Tuesday morning.

The derailment happened under the Broad Street Bridge, which is about 40 miles Northeast of Columbus.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

