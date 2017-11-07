No injuries reported after train derails in Manchester, GA

The 16-year-old charged with the Henson Ave. murder appeared in court Tuesday morning. According to investigators, Anthony King turned himself in for an unrelated charge stemming from an incident in June.More >>
National Wreaths Across America Day is approaching and gives the opportunity to salute fallen veterans during the holiday.More >>
For Army Staff Sergeant Seth Naranjo who's stationed at Fort Bennin, giving back is becoming habit-forming. After nearly 10 years in the Army, this husband and father have taken on a new assignment: helping those in need like victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
An off-duty Lee County deputy and his father reportedly saving a man trapped in their car in the water.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
