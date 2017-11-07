16-year-old charged in Henson Avenue murder pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The 16-year-old charged with the Henson Avenue murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

According to court testimony, an unnamed witness helped police make leads in naming Anthony King Jr. as a prime suspect in the August shooting.

The shooting claimed the life of 18-year-old Tremain Taylor. According to witnesses, King had a gun that fired and killed Taylor.

"That witness also advised that the defendant was at that residence and he was the one that handled the firearm that fired the shot that struck and killed Mr. Taylor," said Cpl Donna Baker of Columbus Police Department.

Based on evidence and testimony investigators issued a warrant for King's arrest.

Appointed Defense Attorney for King argues there is not adequate information to charge King with felony murder.

There were no traceable fingerprints, no gun recovered, and only one witness.

The family of King says he is innocent. His mother refusing the police the opportunity to speak with King for an official interview.

“He wasn’t there. I was there, they didn’t talk to me. They never questioned me or anything. So, I do not, why they want to question somebody not there," his mother told News Leader 9.

Currently being held at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center, King was given no bond.

This case bound over to Superior Court.

Two other teens were arrested in connection with this case: 18-year-old Clayton Perry and brother of defendant Antuawn King.

Both are accused of tampering with Taylor's blood and vomit before police arrived at the scene late August.

They both also plead not guilty.

