16-year-old charged with Henson Ave. murder pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The 16-year-old charged with the Henson Avenue murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Anthony King turned himself in for an unrelated charge stemming from an incident in June.

Through further investigation into the Aug. 31 shooting on Henson Avenue, officials believe King is a prime suspect.

The shooting claimed the life of 18-year-old Tremain Taylor. According to witnesses, King had a gun that fired and killed Taylor.

He is being held at the Youth Detention Center.

The defense argues there is not adequate information to charge King with felony murder.

This case bound over to Superior Court.

