TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction causing traffic delay on JR Allen Parkway westbound

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Construction on a guardrail has delayed traffic on JR Allen Parkway.

Traffic is backed up on the westbound lanes on JR Allen Parkway going towards Phenix City.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

