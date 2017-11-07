Lanett club shuts down following Oct. shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – A Lanett club has been shut down following a deadly shooting.

Club Addiction, located on 19th St. SW, is officially closed for now, according to Councilman Charles Looser.

Lanett City Council also voted in favor to revoke Club Addiction alcohol license.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 and nine people were shot.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

