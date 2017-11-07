Lanett club shuts down following October shooting

The 16-year-old charged with the Henson Ave. murder appeared in court Tuesday morning. According to investigators, Anthony King turned himself in for an unrelated charge stemming from an incident in June.More >>
Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.More >>
More and more churches around the country are taking action to prevent an attack like the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Pastors around Columbus say they will be implementing more security measures in light of this tragic incident.More >>
Georgia State Representative Carolyn Hugley visited Columbus this Tuesday afternoon. She made a stop at TSYS, visiting students involved in the Project Search programMore >>
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
