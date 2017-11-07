Lanett club shuts down following October shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – A Lanett club has been shut down following a deadly shooting.

Club Addiction, located on 19th St. SW, is officially closed for now, according to Councilman Charles Looser.

Lanett City Council voted in favor 4-2 to revoke Club Addiction business license.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 and nine people were shot.

“I based my decision on the citizens of the community and the majority of the people that contacted me wanted the club shut down," says Councilman Jamie Heard who represents the district where the club is located.

Although the club is closing its doors, some are sad to see it go.

"It’s just young kids causing the problems there, we’ve got to have somewhere to go if we don’t have anywhere to go there will be more violence anywhere," says one Lanett resident who didn't want to be identified.

Three men who police say were behind the deadly mass shooting now booked into the Chambers County Jail. The most recent arrest is Dequavious Cobb. Cobb known for a violent background, he was also charged in February for firing a gun into a downtown auburn motel.

Police say they are pouring over evidence as the investigation is going.

