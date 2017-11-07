CPD searching for missing teen last seen on N. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a teen missing since Oct. 28.

Shaillyah Pickett, 16, was last seen on North Lumpkin Road at Victory Crossing Apartments.

She was also seen in the Phenix City, AL (Lee Rd. 504) area.

She is described as weighing 245 pounds, 5’0,” with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding this missing person call CPD at (706) 653-3449.

