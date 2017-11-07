8 families displaced following fire at Overlook Club Apts.

A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who burglarized a home.More >>
The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who burglarized a home.More >>
Construction on a guardrail has delayed traffic on JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Construction on a guardrail has delayed traffic on JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Several firefighters are on the scene on Buena Vista Rd. following a fire.More >>
Several firefighters are on the scene on Buena Vista Rd. following a fire.More >>
A train derailed in Manchester, GA Tuesday morning. The derailment happened under the Broad Street Bridge, which is about 40 miles Northeast of Columbus.More >>
A train derailed in Manchester, GA Tuesday morning. The derailment happened under the Broad Street Bridge, which is about 40 miles Northeast of Columbus.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>