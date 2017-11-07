9 families displaced following fire at Overlook Club Apts.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Nine families have been displaced following an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to an official, a woman was cooking chicken in a unit at Overlook Club Apartments located on Buena Vista Road, when the grease caught fire.

The fire went up into the cabinets and then spread to the attic. Eight units are completely damaged and two bottom units sustained water damage.

The Red Cross has been notified to help these families.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Columbus Fire and EMS responding to a fire at Overlook Club Apartments. @wtvm #colga pic.twitter.com/jLFMbekKj4 — Jeremy Hayes (@jhayeswtvm) November 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.