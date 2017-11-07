CPD searching for 21st Avenue home burglary suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who burglarized a home.

The burglary happened on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of 21st Avenue in Columbus.

According to police, two black males broke into the home and stole a gold ring, silver bars, a PlayStation 3 with three games, 10 wrist watches, an Amazon Firestick, and a Samsung tablet all valued at over $2,300.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with facial hair with several tattoos on both arms and was wearing a light-colored shirt, dark pants, and a hat.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

