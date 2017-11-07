Man arrested for numerous financial crimes, exploiting the elderly

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.

On Monday, The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Pritchett and charged him with 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud, and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

An investigation conducted revealed 14 victims in this case. The majority of the victims were over the age of 65 and were living on a fixed income.

Pritchett will make his first Recorder’s Court hearing on November 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.