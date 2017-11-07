Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.

Here is a look at the candidates and races:

LaGrange:

Mayor

Incumbent Jim Thornton

Jimmy D. McCamey

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1B

Jim Arrington

Charles H. Pitts

William Luther Jones

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1A

Incumbent Tom Gore

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 2A

Chad Cooper

Nathan Gaskin

Hogansville

Mayor

Current Mayor William C. Stankiewicz

Winston L. Herren

Fredrick D. Manley.

Council Post Number 1

Incumbent Reginald Jackson will run unopposed

Council Post Number 2

Marichal Price

Valerie Buice

West Point

Mayor

Incumbent Steve Tramell

Deedee Godwin Williams

Five candidates qualified for West Point City Council:

(5 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS)

Incumbent Gloria Ramsey Marshall

Incumbent Joseph R. Downs III

John H. Morrison

Alanteo Henry Hutchinson

Tracy Jemar Bandy

