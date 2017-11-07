Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.

Here is a look at the candidates and races:

LaGrange:

Mayor
Incumbent Jim Thornton
Jimmy D. McCamey

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1B
Jim Arrington
Charles H. Pitts
William Luther Jones

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1A
Incumbent Tom Gore

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 2A
Chad Cooper
Nathan Gaskin

Hogansville

Mayor
Current Mayor William C. Stankiewicz
Winston L. Herren
Fredrick D. Manley.

Council Post Number 1
Incumbent Reginald Jackson will run unopposed

Council Post Number  2
Marichal Price
Valerie Buice

West Point

Mayor
Incumbent Steve Tramell
Deedee Godwin Williams

Five candidates qualified for West Point City Council:
(5 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS)
Incumbent Gloria Ramsey Marshall
Incumbent Joseph R. Downs III
John H. Morrison
Alanteo Henry Hutchinson
Tracy Jemar Bandy

