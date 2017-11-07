RESULTS: Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.

Here is a look at the candidates and races:

LaGrange:

LAGRANGE MAYOR

Jim Thornton (I) -2611

Jimmy D. McCamey -1583

7 of 7 precincts reporting

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1A

Tom Gore (I) -2,400

6 of 6 precincts reporting

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1B

Jim Arrington -1,636

Charles H. Pitts -682

William Luther Jones -381

6 of 6 precincts reporting

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 2A

Nathan Gaskin -1,002

6 of 6 precincts reporting

Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE MAYOR

William C. Stankiewicz (I) -284

Winston L. Herren 132

1 of 1 precincts reporting

HOGANSVILLE CITY COUNCIL POST 1

Reginald Jackson (I) -356

1 of 1 precincts reporting

HOGANSVILLE CITY COUNCIL POST 2

Marichal Price -284

Valerie Buice -153

1 of 1 precincts reporting

West Point

WEST POINT MAYOR

Steve Tramell (I) -514

Deedee Godwin Williams -489

1 of 1 precincts reporting

WEST POINT CITY COUNCIL

(5 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS)

Gloria Ramsey Marshall (I) -583

Joseph R. Downs III (I) 566

John H. Morrison -454

Alanteo Henry Hutchinson -485

Tracy Jemar Bandy -388

1 of 1 precincts reporting

SPLOST

Yes -4320

No -1734

15 of 15 precincts reporting

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.