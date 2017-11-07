RESULTS: Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

RESULTS: Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.

Here is a look at the candidates and races:

LaGrange:

LAGRANGE MAYOR
Jim Thornton (I) -2611
Jimmy D. McCamey -1583

7 of 7 precincts reporting

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1A
Tom Gore (I) -2,400

6 of 6 precincts reporting

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 1B
Jim Arrington -1,636
Charles H. Pitts -682
William Luther Jones -381

6 of 6 precincts reporting

LAGRANGE CITY COUNCIL 2A
Nathan Gaskin -1,002

6 of 6 precincts reporting

Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE MAYOR
William C. Stankiewicz (I) -284
Winston L. Herren 132
1 of 1 precincts reporting

HOGANSVILLE CITY COUNCIL POST 1
Reginald Jackson (I) -356

1 of 1 precincts reporting

HOGANSVILLE CITY COUNCIL POST 2
Marichal Price -284
Valerie Buice -153

1 of 1 precincts reporting

West Point

WEST POINT MAYOR
Steve Tramell (I) -514
Deedee Godwin Williams -489

1 of 1 precincts reporting

WEST POINT CITY COUNCIL
(5 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS)
Gloria Ramsey Marshall (I) -583
Joseph R. Downs III (I) 566
John H. Morrison -454
Alanteo Henry Hutchinson -485
Tracy Jemar Bandy -388

1 of 1 precincts reporting

SPLOST

Yes -4320

No -1734

15 of 15 precincts reporting

