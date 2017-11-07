RESULTS: Municipal elections across the Chattahoochee Valley

This week leading up to Veterans Day is full of events in Columbus. St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road honored veterans Tuesday night with a pre-Veterans Day concert.More >>
This week leading up to Veterans Day is full of events in Columbus. St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road honored veterans Tuesday night with a pre-Veterans Day concert.More >>
Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.More >>
Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.More >>
A fire has destroyed a home in North Columbus Tuesday night. The fire happened at a home on Beaver Pond Drive, off Whitesville Road.More >>
A fire has destroyed a home in North Columbus Tuesday night. The fire happened at a home on Beaver Pond Drive, off Whitesville Road.More >>
Construction on a guardrail has delayed traffic on JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Construction on a guardrail has delayed traffic on JR Allen Parkway.More >>
A college football legend from Notre Dame stopping by Columbus Tuesday. Rudy Ruettiger visiting St. Luke’s for a luncheon.More >>
A college football legend from Notre Dame stopping by Columbus Tuesday. Rudy Ruettiger visiting St. Luke’s for a luncheon.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Voters in Virginia, New Jersey picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.More >>
Voters in Virginia, New Jersey picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.More >>
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.More >>
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.More >>
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.More >>
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.More >>