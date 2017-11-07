GA Rep. Carolyn Hugley visits TSYS for its Project Search program

More and more churches around the country are taking action to prevent an attack like the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Pastors around Columbus say they will be implementing more security measures in light of this tragic incident.More >>
A Russell County man has been sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of murdering his cousin.More >>
Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.More >>
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
In Lee County, a split-second decision saving an elderly man's life when an off-duty sheriff's deputy acted quickly to pull a sinking pick-up truck out of a creek along U.S. Hwy. 431.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
