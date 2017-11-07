Active police presence on Stoneybrook Drive in NE Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There is an active police presence in a neighborhood in Northeast Columbus following a possible shooting.

Police are at a home on the 7000 block of Stoneybrook Drive, near Blackmon Road Middle School.

According to a WTVM crew on scene, the Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department has now arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.