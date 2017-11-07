Columbus churches considering more security after Texas tragedy

More and more churches around the country are taking action to prevent an attack like the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Pastors around Columbus say they will be implementing more security measures in light of this tragic incident.

The use of surveillance cameras, outside officers, and extra training for church staff in case of unexpected events all being considered by various pastors around the Valley.

Pastor Tim Jones of Britt David Baptist Church says his church uses all of these preventive methods.

“This is a world that is rapidly changing. Becoming more violent, becoming more in your face. The church has to be ready to adapt to that. We have to have protection in our parking lot, we have to have protection at the front doors, we have to have protection inside the sanctuary when things are going on,” said Tim Jones, Pastor of Britt David Baptist Church.

Pastor Jones says they use code words used within his church.

As far as guns in the church house, the state of Georgia prohibits carrying a gun in a place of worship unless governing body chooses otherwise.

Alabama is considered an open carry State. No permit is needed at any location.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.