Notre Dame football legend comes home to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A college football legend from Notre Dame stopping by Columbus Tuesday.

Rudy Ruettiger visiting St. Luke’s for a luncheon. Ruettiger was the inspiration for the movie "Rudy."

Proceeds benefitted The Carpenter's Way Ranch and Arabella, ministries of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth providing residential care and support for abused and neglected children.

Ruettiger says he is working hard for everyone because he sees everyone as a teammate.

“I was in the navy there was no black white in that field or religion. It's team. In the middle of the ocean you're all asking for help, right? It's all about the team, that's what sports taught me goes right back to sports,” said Rudy Ruettiger.

Founded in 1872 in Macon, The Methodist Home serves children, youth, and families in crisis.

