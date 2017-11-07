House of Heroes volunteers repair home for veteran's widow

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One week from Tuesday, the nation will pause to pay tribute to our military veterans.

Leading up to the big holiday, WTVM is highlighting special events about veterans and their spouses. We visited the home of Rosa Crocker— worksite for the House of Heroes in Columbus.

Volunteers are sprucing up the home of Master Sergeant Erskine Crocker.

Now that her husband is deceased, Rosa Crocker is happy to see the extra manpower around her home— repairing light fixtures, securing the ramp leading to her front door, and pressure washing the wood— jobs she unable to do herself.

Crocker says she wishes her husband was here to witness the kind deeds from volunteers at Pratt and Whitney. But she's forever grateful the House of Heroes remembered her.

