Off-duty Lee County deputy saves elderly man's life after crash

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – In Lee County, a split-second decision saving an elderly man's life when an off-duty sheriff's deputy acted quickly to pull a sinking pick-up truck out of a creek along U.S. Hwy. 431.

Investigator Mitchell Allen with the Lee County Sheriff's Office says it took about 20-25 minutes for him and two other men to safely pull a driver and his sinking pickup truck out of a creek along U.S. Hwy. 431.

Allen was driving north on U.S. Hwy. 431 with his father, when he saw the truck heading south turn and splash into the creek.

He says his basic training kicked in once he confirmed a full size pick up was slowly being pulled into the creek.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News Leader 9 he's not surprised one of his deputies would put themselves in harm's way to save a life.

“This is a great example of what these officers, deputy sheriffs face every single day. If we see a situation where they can be a service, where they can help somebody then certainly they will not hesitate and that was the case that happened here,” said Sheriff Jones.

Deputy Allen says he wasn't alone, his father helped him try to get the man out of the water, and at one point, the deputy even flagged down an 18-wheeler.

That driver chained his rig to the pickup and they managed to save the man's life.

At which point, the deputy says the elderly man was sent over to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery for treatment.

