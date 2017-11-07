Fire destroys home on Beaver Pond Drive in Columbus

The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who burglarized a home.More >>
Construction on a guardrail has delayed traffic on JR Allen Parkway.More >>
A college football legend from Notre Dame stopping by Columbus Tuesday. Rudy Ruettiger visiting St. Luke’s for a luncheon.More >>
One week from Tuesday, the nation will pause to pay tribute to our military veterans. Leading up to the big holiday, WTVM is highlighting special events about veterans and their spouses.More >>
Municipal elections were held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
