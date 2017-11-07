Fire destroys home on Beaver Pond Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A fire has destroyed a home in North Columbus Tuesday night.

The fire happened at a home on Beaver Pond Drive, off Whitesville Road around 7 p.m. ET.

The fire started in the garage and the home is a total loss but was contained to only one home.

The homeowner, who lives alone, was at home at the time of the fire, but he was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

According to a battalion chief, no word on what may have caused the fire and it is still under investigation.

