Columbus church hosts pre-Veterans Day concert honoring veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This week leading up to Veterans Day is full of events in Columbus.

St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road honored veterans Tuesday night with a pre-Veterans Day concert.

They call it an evening of pop and patriotic music honoring our veterans.

Military veteran Fred Catchings, who also conducts the orchestra talked about the importance of the performance.

"I think that everybody here in the Chattahoochee valley feels the need especially this time of the year to just say thank you. This is the second year we've put on this concert featuring the community orchestra and the community band," said Catchings.

Musical selections such as the Star-Spangled Banner, Midway March, The Light Eternal, and From Sea to Shining Sea is just a few of the classical veteran performances.

Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11, and the parade starts at 9 a.m. in Uptown Columbus.

