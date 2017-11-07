Columbus church hosts pre-Veterans Day concert honoring veterans

This week leading up to Veterans Day is full of events in Columbus. St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road honored veterans Tuesday night with a pre-Veterans Day concert.More >>
More and more churches around the country are taking action to prevent an attack like the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Pastors around Columbus say they will be implementing more security measures in light of this tragic incident.More >>
A fire has destroyed a home in North Columbus Tuesday night. The fire happened at a home on Beaver Pond Drive, off Whitesville Road.More >>
Municipal elections were held Tuesday in some of our coverage area including LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville.More >>
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
