Cal Ripken World Series coming to Phenix City in 2018

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The World Series is coming to Phenix City next year, well the Cal Ripken World Series for ages 12 and under 60-Majors.

Idle Hour Park will host the 10-team championship tournament from August 8-August 15.

Phenix City Youth Baseball left the Little League organization two years ago to join up with Cal Ripken Baseball.

