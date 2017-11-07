SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 13

(WTVM) - It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special.

For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Schley County Wildcats put together their best season in nine years, posting a 7-3 record and earning the number 13 seed in the Class-1A Public School playoffs.

Turner County making their third straight playoff appearance and fifth in six seasons with all four of their losses coming to ranked teams should be a battle.

Tune in Friday at 11 p.m. ET for all the scores and highlights on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

