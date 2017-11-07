CVCC Pirates fall to Gordon State Tuesday night

K’Vontae Williams drives to the basket in CVCC’s season opener 71-68 loss to Gordon State. (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM Sports)

The season opener didn't exactly go to plan for the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates.

With six of the 13 players on the roster suspended for a game for breaking team rules, the Pirates fell to the Gordon State Highlanders 71-68 on Tuesday night at Key Hall.

Derek St. Hilare led Gordon State with 18 points, while Oronte Anderson had 16. The Highlanders made 11 treys, which proved to be the difference.

Donnie Williams led the shorthanded effort with 14 points, while K'Vontae Williams and Lederrius Jones had 13 points each.

The six suspended players are expected to be back in uniform on Thursday night when CVCC hosts Gadsden State.

