Man found shot to death in car on Sherwood Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, near Manchester Expressway.

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office tells WTVM the victim is Kuamane Emanuel Ford, 19.

Ford was found in a black Hyundai SUV with gunshot wounds to the head.

CPD's Homicide Division has now taken over the investigation.

Ford's death marks the 36th homicide of the year in Columbus.

