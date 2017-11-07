Man found shot to death in car on Sherwood Avenue in Columbus

The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who burglarized a home.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a possible shooting in a Northeast Columbus neighborhood.More >>
A college football legend from Notre Dame stopping by Columbus Tuesday. Rudy Ruettiger visiting St. Luke’s for a luncheon.More >>
This week leading up to Veterans Day is full of events in Columbus. St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road honored veterans Tuesday night with a pre-Veterans Day concert.More >>
More and more churches around the country are taking action to prevent an attack like the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Pastors around Columbus say they will be implementing more security measures in light of this tragic incident.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
