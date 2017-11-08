Hearing rescheduled for man charged with vehicular homicide in motorcycle accident

A Columbus man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist was in court this afternoon.

Daniel Voss, 58, charged with vehicular homicide, has not hired an attorney yet so his case was continued or delayed once again.

While driving last Saturday, Voss is accused of hitting 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr. on Floyd Road.

Francis, who was riding a motorcycle, later died from his injuries.

As for the suspect, Voss has denied assistance from an appointed public defender. He's expected back in Columbus Recorders Court next Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

