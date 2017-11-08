Man charged with vehicular homicide in motorcycle accident to ap - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man charged with vehicular homicide in motorcycle accident to appear in court

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Daniel Voss (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Daniel Voss (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
A man charged with vehicular homicide will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

 Daniel Voss, 58, is accused of hit 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr. while driving on Floyd Road Saturday. Francis, who was riding a motorcycle later died from his injuries.

Voss's hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

