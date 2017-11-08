Man charged with vehicular homicide in motorcycle accident to make court appearance

A man charged with vehicular homicide will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Voss, 58, is accused of hit 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr. while driving on Floyd Road Saturday. Francis, who was riding a motorcycle later died from his injuries.

Voss's hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.