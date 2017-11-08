News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.

Man found shot to death in car on Sherwood Avenue in Columbus

Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car Tuesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, near Manchester Expressway.

Man charged with vehicular homicide in motorcycle accident to make court appearance

Daniel Voss, 58, is accused of hit 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr. while driving on Floyd Road Saturday. Francis, who was riding a motorcycle later died from his injuries.

CPD searching for 21st Avenue home burglary suspects

The burglary happened on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of 21st Avenue in Columbus. According to police, two black males broke into the home and stole a gold ring, silver bars, a PlayStation 3 with three games, 10 wrist watches, an Amazon Firestick, and a Samsung tablet all valued at over $2,300.

CPD searching for missing teen last seen on N. Lumpkin Rd.

Shaillyah Pickett, 16, was last seen on North Lumpkin Road at Victory Crossing Apartments. She was also seen in the Phenix City, AL (Lee Rd. 504) area.

Former MLB pitcher Roy Hallday dead after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the ICON A5 light sport aircraft registered to Halladay crashed into the Gulf of Mexico about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, FL, at about 1 p.m. ET.

Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, dies

Apollo 12 astronaut Richard "Dick" F. Gordon Jr., one of a dozen men who flew around the moon but didn't land there, has died, NASA said. He was 88.

Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person indicted

Chuck Person of Auburn University has been formally indicted after a federal bribery probe led to his suspension and arrest.

1967 Auburn murderer up for parole Wednesday

The killer was sentenced to life in prison, and at the time the sentencing did not include without parole, therefore every 5 years he stands a chance at getting out of prison. Family of the victims are expected to testify at today's parole hearing.

LIST: Veteran's Day events

Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.

