Troup Co. Sheriff's Office searches for woman suspected of using fraudulent checks

Troup County deputies are looking for a woman suspected of using fraudulent checks.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman took Charter Bank information from a victim and created a fake check using routing numbers. She is also accused of printing those numbers on Wells Fargo checks, which she used at grocery stores and gas stations in Union City, GA.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

