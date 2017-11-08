FIRST TO ALERT: On and off showers through Thursday. Details here.

(WTVM) - We're waking up to foggy and misty conditions this morning as a frontal boundary drops into the area. Isolated showers will be in the forecast all day with cloudy skies and temperatures slightly cooler than previous days. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will stay high through Thursday with the best chance of rain Thursday morning. Rain coverage will drop through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will also settle into the 60s tomorrow!

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and overnight lows starting in the 40s. By Sunday a 20% rain chance works into the area but staying dry into next week. Temperatures will also stay seasonable through next week.

