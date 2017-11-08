GA free tuition grant expands to high-demand industries

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that beginning in January 2018, the state will expand the HOPE Career Grant to offer students greater career opportunities in five of Georgia’s fast-growing industries, increasing the total number of programs that qualify for this grant to 17.

“These additional fields are the result of polling of industries, talking to local businesses, and speaking with economic development organizations to better understand the jobs skills needs that are unfulfilled,” said Gov. Deal. “All five new programs, as well as the preceding ones that are currently in our offerings, meet that criteria."

Students who receive the HOPE Grant and who wish to study aviation maintenance, automotive technology, distribution-materials management, electrical line working or several construction-related programs will also qualify for free tuition provided by the HOPE Career Grant.

Columbus Technical College students enrolled in certain certifications and diplomas in the auto technology, air conditioning technology, as well as cabinetmaking and carpentry areas may qualify for free tuition.

Majors in the construction field that will be covered by the grant, starting with the 2018 spring semester in January, include air conditioning technology, carpentry, construction management, electrical construction and maintenance, masonry and plumbing.

To receive the HOPE Career Grant, students must first qualify for the HOPE Grant, which applies to diplomas and certificates only rather than the HOPE Scholarship, which applies to Associate and Bachelor degrees. Students must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA after enrolling in college.

