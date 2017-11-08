GA free tuition grant expands to high-demand industries

Phenix City police are investigating a homicide on South Railroad Street. Early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. officers were called to a shooting and found a 24-year-old woman dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal announced this week that beginning in January 2018, the state will expand the HOPE Career Grant to offer students greater career opportunities in five of Georgia’s fast-growing industries, increasing the total number of programs that qualify for this grant to 17.More >>
This week leading up to Veterans Day is full of events in Columbus. St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road honored veterans Tuesday night with a pre-Veterans Day concert.More >>
A fire has destroyed a home in North Columbus Tuesday night. The fire happened at a home on Beaver Pond Drive, off Whitesville Road.More >>
A man charged with vehicular homicide will appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Police say Daniel Voss, 58, was driving on Floyd Road Saturday when hit 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr., who was riding a motorcycle.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
A Lexington man was arrested Monday night after deputies investigated a shooting that happened on an interstate exit ramp.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
