Phenix City police investigating homicide on S. Railroad St.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating a homicide on South Railroad Street.

Early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. officers were called to a shooting and found a 27-year-old woman dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

If you have any questions or information about this incident please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.