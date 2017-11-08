Phenix City woman murdered on South Railroad Street; neighbors r - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City woman murdered on South Railroad Street; neighbors react

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
and Mya Johnson
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)
(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM) (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)
(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM) (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Railroad Street and the victim has now been identified. Friends and neighbors who knew the victim are remembering her.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jennifer Chambers.

Early Wednesday around 1 a.m., officers were called to a shooting and found Chambers dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Chambers was pronounced dead at around 3:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Chambers' body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

People say Chambers was a wonderful mother to her son, was in school, and working at the same time and they just don’t understand how something so tragic could happen to someone like Jennifer.

Several people in the neighborhood express concerns and are reacting to the murder.

“I think all of it is senseless but what can you do, you can’t watch them 24-7 you try to do the best you can to protect them when they are out of your sight and stuff just happens,” one neighbor said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

